Man shot on Queens subway platform, 2 suspects flee

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A man was shot on a subway platform in Queens late Friday morning.

It happened just before noon at the 75th Avenue station on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills.

Two suspects fled the station to street level.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.

F trains are bypassing 75th Avenue in both directions while te NYPD conducts an investigation.

