Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery

PELHAM PARKWAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man caught on camera shooting and brutally beating a man before robbing him.
Police said the attacker approached a 25-year-old man Cruger Avenue and Pelham Parkway South in the Bronx around 1:20 a.m. on August 21 and displayed a firearm.
Surveillance video shows the man shooting the victim in the arm. As the victim lays prone on the ground, the man shots him again. The attacker then took $3,000 from the 25-year-old, pistol-whipped him repeatedly, and fled.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was stable.
Police described the attacker as a black man in his mid-20s.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
