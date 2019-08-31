Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery

PELHAM PARKWAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man caught on camera shooting and brutally beating a man before robbing him.

Police said the attacker approached a 25-year-old man Cruger Avenue and Pelham Parkway South in the Bronx around 1:20 a.m. on August 21 and displayed a firearm.

Surveillance video shows the man shooting the victim in the arm. As the victim lays prone on the ground, the man shots him again. The attacker then took $3,000 from the 25-year-old, pistol-whipped him repeatedly, and fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was stable.

Police described the attacker as a black man in his mid-20s.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham parkwaybronxnew york cityman attackedrobberyman shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Cat 4, path shifts
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
10 teens injured at high school football game in Alabama
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Employee seen waving 2 large kitchen knives outside Bronx restaurant
Show More
NJIT officers suspended after arrest video shared on social media
Brooklyn street showered with raw chicken parts
5-year-old girl killed by falling fence in Brooklyn
Man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches
Man falls to death at his own Manhattan rooftop party
More TOP STORIES News