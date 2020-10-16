Man shot twice in head inside Queens park; in critical condition

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition inside of a Queens park.

Officials say a 22-year-old man was shot twice in the head inside of the Rufus King Park in Jamaica.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
