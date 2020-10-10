Man shot, wounded while sitting inside car in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot while he sat inside his car Friday morning in the Bronx.The incident happened on Ward Avenue and East 173rd Street in Soundview.Dramatic surveillance video shows a gunman shoot several rounds into a parked vehicle, striking a 26-year-old victim.Police say the individual then fled on foot westbound on 173 Street.EMS transported the victim to Jacobi Hospital and was treated for gunshot wounds to the arm and is in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------