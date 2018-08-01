Police are searching for the suspect who shoved a man onto the train tracks inside Grand Central.The victim was standing and waiting for the 6 train when the suspect shoved him onto the tracks.Thankfully, other commuters were standing by to help him back up.Police released some very clear surveillance pictures of the suspect.He's believed to be in his late 20s. On Monday around 4 p.m., they say he shoved a 47-year-old man onto the tracks after the victim inadvertently bumped into him as he was walking up the stairs to the platform.It was an unprovoked attack."It is pretty crazy especially in the middle of rush hour. I don't know how something like that could happen, but always keep your calm and always look around your surroundings and make sure you're safe," one commuter said.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for scrapes to his arms and legs.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------