Man shoved onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks at the Brooklyn Bridge station in Lower Manhattan.

The 55-year-old victim told police he was pushed off the northbound 4, 5, 6 platform around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Another subway commuter helped the victim back onto the platform before a train arrived.

The man was treated for a cut to the lip at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Lower Manhattan.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the station after the incident.

He is described as a black male in his 20s, about 5'11" tall, wearing a black vest and black clothing.

The reason for the shove was not immediately known.

Related Topics:
subwaymtaassaultNew York CityLower Manhattan
