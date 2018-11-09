Man shoved onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks at the Brooklyn Bridge station in Lower Manhattan.The 55-year-old victim told police he was pushed off the northbound 4, 5, 6 platform around 7:45 a.m. Friday.Another subway commuter helped the victim back onto the platform before a train arrived.The man was treated for a cut to the lip at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Lower Manhattan.Witnesses told police the suspect fled the station after the incident.He is described as a black male in his 20s, about 5'11" tall, wearing a black vest and black clothing.The reason for the shove was not immediately known.----------