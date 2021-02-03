Man slashed across face after dispute on subway train in Manhattan

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police believe a slashing at a subway station in Manhattan started during a dispute on a train.

Investigators say the incident started after the two men argued over one bumping into the other.

When they got off the train at the 1st Avenue stop on 14th Street, one man slashed the other across the face.

Police are now searching for the attacker. They say he was wearing a black mask with a Louis Vuitton logo and a black North Face coat.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

