Man slashed from his ear to chin at East Harlem subway station

It happened around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday within the platform area at the stairs of the East 116th Street-Lexington Avenue northbound 6 train stop.
The 60-year-old victim had gotten into a verbal dispute with a woman. He had apparently bumped into her on the northbound train.
The woman allegedly placed a call on her cell phone and within minutes, a man ran down the stairs, yelled at the victim and slashed him in the face.
He suffered a deep cut from his ear to his chin.
🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT that occurred on the“6”🚂 station stairway @ East 116 St. & Lexington Ave. #harlem #manhattan @NYPD25Pct @NYPDTransit On 4/10/19 @ 8:50pm💰Reward up to $2500💰👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/jyH3wRxBHm— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 11, 2019
The man and woman ran from the station and the victim was taken to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital where he was treated and released.
The woman wanted for questioning is described as black, in her 20s, approximately 5-foot-6 with a heavy build, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a military fatigue green jacket, a neon green shirt, black pants and multi-colored shoes.
The man wanted for questioning was described as black, in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-9 with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube