Man slashed from his ear to chin at East Harlem subway station

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT that occurred on the“6”🚂 station stairway @ East 116 St. & Lexington Ave. #harlem #manhattan @NYPD25Pct @NYPDTransit On 4/10/19 @ 8:50pm💰Reward up to $2500💰👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/jyH3wRxBHm