Man slashed in back on Times Square subway platform in NYC

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the back by a stranger on a subway platform in Times Square.

The incident was reported at the Times Square-42nd Street station on the Q train platform just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was approached by an unidentified suspect before he was slashed in the back.

He was taken to an area hospital and was said to be stable.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ: Man fatally shot with assault-style rifle at Staten Island recording studio
A search is underway for the gunman who killed a 23-year-old man on Staten Island.



