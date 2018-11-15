Police in Brooklyn are searching for the suspect who slashed a subway rider in the face.The attack happened on a Manhattan-bound 2 train in Downtown Brooklyn.The victim got off the train at Hoyt Street where eyewitnesses saw him keeling over and bleeding on the platform.Video shot overnight shows paramedics loading the 38-year-old man into an ambulance.He's at Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Police said he got into an argument with another man on the 2 train around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.That other man then pulled out a box cutter and the victim was able to get it away at one point, but it fell to the ground.The suspect apparently picked it back up and slashed the victim across the face from his eye to his mouth.Subway riders say they were shocked."I feel like the subway's usually pretty safe and I've never felt threatened on it, so I'm a little surprised to be honest," one rider said."I think this is a sad situation where this is happening more frequently in New York," said Alex Urbelis, an eyewitness. "We shouldn't have to see this. We shouldn't have to deal with it. It's scary when people are slashing each other, not even so late at night, on the 2, 3."The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, wearing a yellow jacket.----------