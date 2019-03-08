Man slashed in face on subway platform in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed in the face on a subway platform in Manhattan Thursday.It happened just after 4 p.m. at the 4/5/6 station at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.A 34-year-old man bumped into another man at the platform, who pulled out some type of sharp object and slashed him, police said.The victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.The suspect fled the station. He is described as a man in his 30s, wearing a black jacket, orange hoodie and blue jeans.So far there have been no arrests.----------