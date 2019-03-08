Man slashed in face on subway platform in East Harlem

EMBED <>More Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the subway slashing in East Harlem.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed in the face on a subway platform in Manhattan Thursday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the 4/5/6 station at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

A 34-year-old man bumped into another man at the platform, who pulled out some type of sharp object and slashed him, police said.

The victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled the station. He is described as a man in his 30s, wearing a black jacket, orange hoodie and blue jeans.

So far there have been no arrests.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york citysubwayslashing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
NJ Mega Millions winner almost forgot winning ticket in store
Nurses at 3 NYC hospital systems threaten to strike
Mets' legend Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months
Man wanted for violent kicking outburst outside Bronx apartment
Dominatrix claims harassment forcing her from Brooklyn
Show More
More than 100 firefighters battle Sleepy Hollow fire
NYPD: Woman crashes into deli after fender bender, gets slapped
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
Ex-sergeant charged with assaulting homeless man at shelter
Westchester Girl Scout troop leader charged with sex abuse
More TOP STORIES News