Man slashed in face during dispute at Bronx restaurant

CITY ISLAND, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was slashed across the face inside a Bronx restaurant, and police are hoping video of the attacker will lead to an arrest.The video shows the very end of the incident, moments after the attacker slashed a 24-year-old man across the face inside Tony's Pier Restaurant in City Island.It happened Tuesday night after the two men got into an argument.The suspect ran off, and the victim was treated at the hospital.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-6. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt with red/white stripes, black sweatpants and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------