Man slashed in face in brutal push-in robbery in Elmhurst, Queens

By Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who robbed and slashed a man on Christmas Eve in Queens.

It happened as the 53-year-old victim was returning home near Benham Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst at 7:45 a.m.

As he went to enter the lobby of the apartment building, he was pushed in.

The man then slashed him in the face multiple times and then took off with his cell phone and wallet containing $900.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals-Elmhurst in stable condition.

Police as that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

