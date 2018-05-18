Man slashed in face in Harlem, suspect caught on video

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Manhattan slashing, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

HARLEM, Manhatten (WABC) --
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday in front of 530 West 144th Street.

Authorities say the suspect approached a 66-year-old man from behind and slashed him on the left side of the face with an unknown cutting instrument. He then fled eastbound towards Hamilton Place.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20s to mid 30s, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, wearing a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

