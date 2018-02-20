Man slashed in face in Times Square speaks out about attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles spoke with the Times Square slashing victim.

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man slashed in the face in Times Square Sunday night is now speaking out about the attack.

He claims his assailant shouted racial slurs at him and his friend, before pulling out the knife.

"He was like smiling to me, angry smile. Now I cut your (bleep) face (bleep)! What you you going to do?," said the victim, Elsayed Shalaby.

There was absolutely nothing funny for Shalaby about getting punched, cursed out and slashed in the face for no reason at all.

"Me and my friend, we don't do anything to him bad. We were walking. Normal people on the street," he said.

All Shalaby wanted to do was show his buddy who was visiting from Egypt the lights of Times Square at night. They were walking near West 46th Street and Broadway around 11:30 p.m. when they were targeted.

"My friend told me, he said, the people here, if they hit somebody they don't say sorry. I said what happened? He said the guy hit me," said Shalaby.

When the 42-year-old security guard confronted the suspect, he says Nestor Galindo became unhinged, using foul language, calling him the N-word, and telling him to go back to his country before physically attacking him.

"I felt something hit me in my neck in my back. And when I turned, he hit me in my face too," said Shalaby. "I look and I realize there's guy front of me with knife in his hand."

Shalaby says it was a small blade that left a two-inch cut on his right cheek. Galindo ran off, but couldn't outrun the former air marshal and part-time professional handball player.

"But I can protect myself. What if another person, I'm thinking, what if another person, he will cut his neck?," said Shalaby. "So God make it like reason to catch this guy, to take him away from another person."

Police quickly arrested the 33-year-old Galindo, of Fairway, New Jersey. He's facing charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Court records show Galindo has 16 prior arrests, including assault, criminal sex act and fare evasion. He served nearly two years in state prison for a drug possession conviction and was released in July 2014.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingtimes squareTimes SquareManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News