Man slashed in face in Times Square during dispute

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face in Times Square.
Police say the 20-year-old got into an argument with two other men Wednesday night.
It happened at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.
When the victim went to punch one of the suspects, he was slashed across the face. The two men fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
