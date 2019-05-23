Man slashed in face, leg on Red Hook, Brooklyn subway platform

By Eyewitness News
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was slashed on the platform of a subway station in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The victim was slashed in the face and the leg at the Smith-9th Street Station in Red Hook at around 2:45 a.m.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At least one man fled the scene, no arrests were immediately made.

It's not clear what kind of relationship the victim had with the suspect if any at all.

That suspect was seen running away down Smith Street, possibly wearing a construction vest.

For now, trains are bypassing the station as the investigation is underway.

