SLASHING

Police search for suspect after man slashed on MTA bus in Queens, police say

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed in the face on an MTA bus in Queens Wednesday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on a Q3 bus near Farmers Boulevard and Merrick Boulevard in the St. Albans section.

Police said the 64-year-old victim got into a dispute with an unknown woman on the bus before the attack. When the bus stopped, the suspect boarded the bus and began to slash the victim with an unknown object on the head and face.

The woman and the suspect then got off the bus and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mtabusslashingNew York CityQueensSt. Albans
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SLASHING
Man slashed in Times Square during possible dancer fight
Police search for suspected slasher in Bronx
Woman arraigned in Queens birthing center stabbings
Woman charged with attempted murder in birthing center stabbings
More slashing
Top Stories
NY limo driver was given unsafe vehicle to drive, family says
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 2, headed for Florida's Gulf Coast
3 charged in NYC counterfeit pill distribution ring
Police investigating rash of armed commercial robberies on LI
Brother and sister missing, last seen in Bushwick
Police investigate rapist, shooting hoax at NYC school
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Show More
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Nikki Haley resigns as UN Ambassador
Outrage over fliers calling for reporting of undocumented immigrants
NJ Transit audit: It's a mess
LI driver sentenced to prison in dirt bike deaths
More News