Man slashed in face on subway platform in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face on a subway platform in Manhattan Thursday, authorities say.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the 4/5/6 station at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

The 34-year-old victim was conscious and alert, and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police say the slashing stemmed from an argument between two men on a northbound train.

The suspect fled the scene and police are canvassing the area.

