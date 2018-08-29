FORDHAM MANOR, Bronx (WABC) --Police are looking for the attacker who slashed a man waiting for an Uber ride in the Bronx earlier this month.
According to the NYPD, the 20-year-old victim was waiting for the car at the corner of Jerome Avenue and West Fordham Road in the Fordham Manor section on Aug. 3rd.
The suspect slashed him across the face and throat with a cutting instrument, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, yellow bandana and a tattoo sleeve on both arms.
The NYPD released a surveillance photo showing him inside a store in the vicinity prior to the incident.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
