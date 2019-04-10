Man slashed in head stumbles into Port Authority terminal in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say the initial attack happened inside of a 7-Eleven Tuesday night.

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who slashed a man in the head after an argument near the Port Authority terminal.

Police say the attack happened inside of a 7-Eleven Tuesday night.

The victim walked to the Port Authority and collapsed inside.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say he is not cooperating with investigators.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanport authorityslashing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marines from NYC and Long Island killed in Afghanistan
Police ID driver accused in hit-and-run of 14-year-old girl
80-year-old Queens man charged in 1973 Virginia murders
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy Wednesday
NJ teens charged in newborn's death due in court
Missing Mount Vernon couple feared dead in Dominican Republic
Community in mourning after death of NJ high school principal
Show More
NYPD officers come to rescue of child having seizure in park
Back at Nassau, Islanders brace for Penguins
Measles outbreak: NYC orders mandatory vaccines for some
College scandal: New charges for Lori Loughlin, others
10 injured when school bus, minibus collide in CT
More TOP STORIES News