MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who slashed a man in the head after an argument near the Port Authority terminal.
Police say the attack happened inside of a 7-Eleven Tuesday night.
The victim walked to the Port Authority and collapsed inside.
He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police say he is not cooperating with investigators.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man slashed in head stumbles into Port Authority terminal in Manhattan
TOP STORIES
Show More