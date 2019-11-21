Man slashed in the face while exiting train station in Washington Heights, police say

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face while he was exiting a train station in Washington Heights on Thursday, police say.The 39-year-old was on the A train escalator at 181st St. and Broadway.Police say the suspect took out a knife and slashed the man in the face and neck.The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. Officials say he is conscious and alert.No arrests have been made----------