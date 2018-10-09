SLASHING

Police search for suspect after man slashed on MTA bus in Queens, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed in the face on an MTA bus in Queens Wednesday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on a Q3 bus near Farmers Boulevard and Merrick Boulevard in the St. Albans section.

Police said the victim, 64-year-old Willis Sanders, got into a dispute with an unknown woman on the bus before the attack. When the bus stopped, the suspect boarded the bus and began to slash the victim with an unknown object on the head and face.

The woman and the suspect then got off the bus and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Sanders told Eyewitness News exclusively that the dispute began after the woman, who had two small children, told him to move to the other side of the bus because his bag was hitting her. Sanders said he refused, as the bus was overcrowded.

"I said, 'Ma'am, the bus is overcrowded. I'm not doing anything deliberately to you.' She said, 'Well, can you please get on the other side, 'cause if you don't get on the other side, I'm gonna punch you in your face,'" Sanders said.

He then said the woman called someone on her cell phone complaining about their altercation. Moments later, Sanders said he was slashed.

Sanders was transported to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

