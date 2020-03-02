Man slashed outside Auntie Anne's pretzel in Times Square near Port Authority

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police want to find the perpetrator who slashed a man outside a pretzel shop in Times Square.

The NYPD says the attack happened at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 26 in front of Auntie Anne's on 8th Avenue, near the entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The men got into an argument and one pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim's left cheek.

The victim needed 75 stitches to close the wound.

Police also released surveillance pictures of the man wanted in the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
