Man slashed outside laundromat in the Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway in the Bronx Monday after one person was slashed outside a laundromat.

It happened on Southern Boulevard and East 149th Street.

Authorities say the man was slashed in the left hand and taken to Lincoln Hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

As many as three suspects fled the scene, possibly in a dark-colored BMW.

