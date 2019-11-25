Man slashed outside laundromat in the Bronx

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway in the Bronx Monday after one person was slashed outside a laundromat.
It happened on Southern Boulevard and East 149th Street.
Authorities say the man was slashed in the left hand and taken to Lincoln Hospital with a non life-threatening injury.
As many as three suspects fled the scene, possibly in a dark-colored BMW.
