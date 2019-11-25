Man slashed, possibly with machete, outside Bronx laundromat

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway in the Bronx Monday after one person was slashed, possibly with a machete, outside a laundromat.It happened on Southern Boulevard and East 149th Street in the Longwood section.Authorities say the man was slashed in the left hand and taken to Lincoln Hospital with a non life-threatening injury.The FDNY says three other people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.It is unclear how many suspects were involved, but police say they fled the scene, possibly in a dark-colored BMW.----------