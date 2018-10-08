Man slashed, wife sexually assaulted in violent Brooklyn home break-in

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

The incident was reported on Madison Place in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn just after 5 a.m.

Police said a 72-year-old man was slashed in the head with a box cutter by three suspects who broke into his home.

His 71-year-old wife was tied up and sexually assaulted, authorities said.

The suspects took a handgun from the home and left in the victims' 2012 blue Honda.

The man, who is a retired police officer, was treated for a slash wound but his wife refused medical attention at the scene.


