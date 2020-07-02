Man slashes 2-year-old boy in random unprovoked attack in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6291983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man slashed a toddler in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning

MORNINGSIDE PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man slashed a toddler in a seemingly random and unprovoked attack in Manhattan Wednesday morning, leaving the 2-year-old boy with stitches and police hunting for the suspect.Authorities say the man approached the boy and his nanny at 110th Street and Morningside Drive around 9:35 a.m.He then struck the child with an unknown sharp object, cutting him above his right eye, before fleeing the scene.The boy received six stitches and is expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police are hoping surveillance video will lead to the suspect.The individual is described as a male, approximately 5-foot-6, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark colored shorts, black socks and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------