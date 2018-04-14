SLASHING

Man slashes victim's throat in Bronx bar

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who slashed another man's throat in a bar the Bronx.

The suspect attacked the 24-year-old victim during an argument at Oasis Bar in the Wakefield section last Saturday, police said.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m.

The attacker, described as a man in his 30s, ran away.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
