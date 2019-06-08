Man slashes woman in face after asking for directions in Throggs Neck, The Bronx

🚨WANTED🚨for An Assault in front of 2597 Lafayette Avenue #ThrogsNeck #Bronx @NYPD45Pct on 06/6/19 @ 2:20 P.M. 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @News12BX @CBSNewYork @NY1 pic.twitter.com/JzgTqTccyU