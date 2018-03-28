A suspect randomly and repeatedly bashed a 61-year-old man over the head with a brick in Midtown Tuesday night and tried to flee before being taken into custody.The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on West 43rd Street near 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.The victim, who didn't want his name used, is home recovering."I think it was completely random," the former IT specialist said. "I never met the guy. I never saw him. I was not in contact, there was no bumping of any kind."The victim said he was headed to the gym when he was attacked by a man who walking by."One of the guys was apparently carrying a brick," he said. "When he passed me, just hit me in the face. Without saying anything, shouting anything."The victim said he doesn't remember how he went down."The next he next thing was basically, he was above me and kept pounding me with his brick," he said.The victim has stitches in his lip, his left cheek and right hand. He also has extensive bruising on his chest and legs."I'm really lucky," he said. "I could have died. Had he hit me one inch higher, my eye would be gone. Two inches higher, probably I would be dead."Authorities say the attacker tried to run away, but police quickly arrested him.Larue Curtis, 42, who is homeless, is charged with second-degree assault. He was admitted to Beth Israel Hospital for a physiological evaluation.----------