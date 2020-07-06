New York man, son die in fire after dad pushes daughter to safety

SHAWANGUNK, New York (WABC) -- A man and his young son were killed in a house fire in Ulster County after the father pushed his young daughter to safety.

The fire was reported just after midnight Sunday on Burnt Meadow Road.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they found a 9-year-old girl who had been pushed out a window to safety by her father.

The father, later identified as 50-year-old Joseph J. Hull, stayed inside to find his other child, 7-year-old Joseph D. Hull.

Firefighters found both the father and son inside the home and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say they do not suspect foul play.

