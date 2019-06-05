Man sought in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut are searching for the man behind a possible abduction and sex assault involving a 9-year-old girl.The alleged incident happened around 8 a.m. on Logan Street and Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport.Authorities say the girl told them she was waiting for her school bus when she was approached by a man who grabbed her by her wrist and attempted to pull her to the back of the Pentecostal Church of Prayer and Deliverance.They say the suspect was unable to pull the girl away, so picked her up by the waist and carried her to the back of the church.There, in an empty outdoor stairwell leading to the basement, he attempted to lift up her dress and touch her.The victim was able to get away by stepping on his foot and screamingAs the suspect walked away, he reportedly covered his head with a black hooded sweatshirt that he was wearing.He is described as a black male with a thin build, approximately 6 feet tall, with mid-waist length dreadlocks with blondish tips.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeport Police Department's Detective Bureau at 203-576-TIPS (8477).----------