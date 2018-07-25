Man sought in robbery, attempted rape in victim's Brooklyn apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman after attempting to rape her in her Brooklyn apartment.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman after attempting to rape her in her Brooklyn apartment.

The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. on Sunday near Hewes and South 3rd streets.

Authorities said Wednesday the suspect followed the 30-year-old woman as she walked home from work before forcing his way in her apartment.

He then allegedly pushed her down on her couch in an attempt to rape her, police said. The woman was able to fight him off and he ran away eastbound toward Union Avenue after taking $300 from her wallet.

The suspect is described as approximately 27 to 32 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted raperobberyWilliamsburgBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 22-year-old drunk driver crashes into 36 cars in NJ
NJ woman strangles rabid fox attacking her in backyard
Demi Lovato recovering with family after apparent overdose
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
6 overdoses reported at Suffolk libraries over past year
1 winning ticket sold in $543M Mega Millions jackpot
1642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
Show More
March against crime held in the Bronx following recent murders
House Republicans move to impeach deputy AG Rosenstein
Falling tree kills passenger in moving pickup truck in CT
Co-founders of alleged sex cult NXIVM plead not guilty
Man wanted for slashing tires, setting car on fire in NJ
More News