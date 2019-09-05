Man wanted after shootout in lobby of apartment building in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who got into a shootout with another man in the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building.

The NYPD has released surveillance images from the incident Aug. 11 at a building on Euclid Avenue in East New York.

A dispute between two men escalated, and both pulled guns. One man, age 45, was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. He is in the custody of police.

The other man fled the scene and is now being sought. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

