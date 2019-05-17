Police searching for man who stole $320,000 in jewelry from home of elderly woman in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who stole $320,000 worth of jewelry pieces from the home of an elderly woman in Brooklyn.
The NYPD released surveillance images of the man they are trying to find in connection with the burglary in Midwood on April 18.
An 83-year-old woman returned to her home in the vicinity of Avenue L and East 26th Street, and discovered that her home had been broken into from a side window.
Investigators determined that the suspect had gained entry and taken the jewelry before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The NYPD says the thief also used a credit card stolen from the home at Macy's department store.
The man wanted for questioning was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and jean jacket/pants and was carrying red shopping bags.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
