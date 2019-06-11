Suspect sought in vicious attack on 70-year-old on street in Queens

NORTH CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man they say viciously attacked a 70-year-old man on a Queens street.
Investigators say he approached the victim on 39th Avenue in North Corona on May 12.
Without saying anything, he punched him in the mouth and threw him on the ground, according to the NYPD.
While the victim was on the ground, police say the attacker kicked him before fleeing on foot.
The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
The unidentified individual is described as a male Hispanic, 25-35 years old, approximately 5'10" tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. He has tattoos on his right hand. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
