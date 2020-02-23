Man sprayed in face with chemicals during Manhattan robbery

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who sprayed a man in the face with an unknown chemical during a robbery.The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 6 inside a building on West 184th Street.The 59-year-old victim entered the building after walking home from work when the unidentified man sprayed him in the face and demanded money.Authorities say the victim resisted and a struggle ensued.The suspect ran away in an unknown direction with $5.The victim suffered irritation to his hands and face and was treated by EMS at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------