Man stabbed by stranger asking for money in New Jersey

HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was stabbed by a stranger asking him for money in New Jersey Wednesday, and authorities are searching for the assailant.

It happened on Goffle Road in Hawthorne, where police say the 26-year-old victim was walking when an unknown individual began following him and repeatedly asking him for cash.

The victim told police he was struck in the back, and when he turned around, he realized he had been stabbed and saw the suspect holding a knife.

The victim ran to a nearby store, and bystanders called for help.

The suspect fled the scene, headed towards Paterson.

The victim was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Hawthorne Police Department at 973-427-1800.

