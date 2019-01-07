Man stabbed by subway panhandler in Bronx station

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
A man is recovering after being stabbed in a Bronx subway station Monday morning.

It happened at the 182nd-183rd Street station in the Fordham section around 7:20 a.m.

The victim, 37-year-old Paul Pagoaga, tells Eyewitness News that the suspect approached him and asked for $10 to get something to eat.

Pagoaga told him no and walked away, but he then heard someone running behind him. It was the suspect, now armed with a knife, who stabbed him in the back and shoulder before fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

