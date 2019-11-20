Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- One man is in the hospital and four others are under arrest after a stabbing during an attempted robbery at a Manhattan subway station.
Police say a man in his 20s was approached by several men who demand money while he was walking inside the East Broadway F train station Thursday morning.
He reportedly refused to hand over his money, and authorities say one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the forearm.
The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He is listed in stable condition.
Responding officers took four men in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
