Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- One man is in the hospital and four others are under arrest after a stabbing during an attempted robbery at a Manhattan subway station.Police say a man in his 20s was approached by several men who demand money while he was walking inside the East Broadway F train station Thursday morning.He reportedly refused to hand over his money, and authorities say one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the forearm.The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.He is listed in stable condition.Responding officers took four men in custody.The investigation is ongoing.----------