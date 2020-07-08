Man stabbed in Brooklyn candy store after being accused of staring, police say

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man inside a candy store in Brooklyn.

The incident happened last week in Downtown Brooklyn.

Cops are looking for the man who was wearing an all green attire.

They say he stabbed man in the yellow shirt in the shoulder and in the head after accusing him of staring.

The victim is expected to be okay.

