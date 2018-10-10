Man stabbed in chest in Midtown, 2 suspects on the run

It happened Wednesday morning near West 47th Street.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) --
A man was stabbed in Midtown Wednesday morning.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and back at West 47th Street and 8th Avenue just after 4 a.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

Two suspects ran away from the scene, northbound on 8th Avenue. One was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing an orange hoodie.

No arrests were made and the motive is under investigation.

