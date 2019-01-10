Man stabbed in Harlem, runs into pizzeria for help

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --One man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Upper Manhattan Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. outside a pizzeria on the corner of Broadway and West 100th Street in Harlem.
According to an employee at the restaurant, a man in his mid 20s ran inside for help after being stabbed.
He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital.
The circumstances of the stabbing are unknown at this time.
