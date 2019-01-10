Man stabbed in Harlem, runs into pizzeria for help

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
One man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Upper Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. outside a pizzeria on the corner of Broadway and West 100th Street in Harlem.

According to an employee at the restaurant, a man in his mid 20s ran inside for help after being stabbed.

He was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital.

The circumstances of the stabbing are unknown at this time.

Related Topics:
stabbingNew York CityHarlemManhattan
