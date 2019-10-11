Man stabbed in leg inside Queens McDonald's

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- It was a frightening scene inside a McDonald's in Queens on Thursday, when a man ended up getting stabbed.
The incident happened inside the fast-food restaurant in Jamaica.
The man was stabbed in the leg and is expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made.
Police are looking into what led up to the stabbing.
