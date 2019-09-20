Search for 2 attackers after man stabbed in street in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, early Friday morning.

The victim appears to have been stabbed in the street at Graham Avenue and Boerum Street just before 4:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police were looking for two men who fled the scene in a Jeep.

No arrests have been made and the motive is not clear.

