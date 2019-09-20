WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, early Friday morning.
The victim appears to have been stabbed in the street at Graham Avenue and Boerum Street just before 4:30 a.m.
He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police were looking for two men who fled the scene in a Jeep.
No arrests have been made and the motive is not clear.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Search for 2 attackers after man stabbed in street in Williamsburg
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News