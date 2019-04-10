Man stabbed in subway station in Lower Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man at a subway station in Greenwich Village on Wednesday afternoon.The incident was reported at a station at Avenue of the Americas and Spring Street around 4 p.m.The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.Authorities are looking for a male in his 20s wearing black Adidias pants with a white stripe.The reason for the stabbing was not yet known.Subway changes and delays were reported after the incident but normal service was expected to resume shortly.----------