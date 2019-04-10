GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man at a subway station in Greenwich Village on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at a station at Avenue of the Americas and Spring Street around 4 p.m.
The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities are looking for a male in his 20s wearing black Adidias pants with a white stripe.
The reason for the stabbing was not yet known.
Subway changes and delays were reported after the incident but normal service was expected to resume shortly.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Man stabbed in subway station in Lower Manhattan
TOP STORIES
Show More