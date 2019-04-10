Man stabbed in subway station in Lower Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man at a subway station in Greenwich Village.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stabbed another man at a subway station in Greenwich Village on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at a station at Avenue of the Americas and Spring Street around 4 p.m.

The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities are looking for a male in his 20s wearing black Adidias pants with a white stripe.

The reason for the stabbing was not yet known.

Subway changes and delays were reported after the incident but normal service was expected to resume shortly.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citygreenwich villagesubwaysubway crimestabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old arrested with loaded gun in NYC school
Construction worker dies in 13-story fall from NYC roof
Doctor finds bees living in woman's eye, feeding on tears
Game show scandal figure Charles Van Doren dies
Driver arrested in caught-on-camera hit and run in Brooklyn
One of America's smallest babies heads home from hospital
Mom of man convicted in jogger murder proclaims son's innocence
Show More
Bodies believed to be missing NY couple recovered
Man sentenced in wife's murder before she cut him from will
Woman and daughter accused of killing grandma
3 men charged in alleged Brooklyn gun trafficking ring
NJ teens charged in newborn's murder plead not guilty
More TOP STORIES News