DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the neck and stomach in Brooklyn.

The 29-year-old was stabbed at the intersection of Flatbush Ave and Fulton St. in Downtown Brooklyn just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses say the stabbing may have been a result of an argument. The victim was fighting with two men across the street, when eventually the victim was chased to the corner.

"I'm not sure what the altercation was about or how it started but it ended in the middle of the intersection where he was actually stabbed," said one eyewitness.

Police say two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

A street vendor who asked not to be identified says the victim works nearby and may have instigated the altercation, but did not deserve to be attacked.

"I'm not gonna say he's innocent. He was trying to escape from them so he run across the street and he fell," said the vendor.

Police have not released a description of the suspects or the car they fled in.

