Man stabbed multiple times in Manhattan deli during argument

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A search is underway for the man who stabbed another man multiple times inside a deli.

The incident was reported early Saturday at Joe's Gourmet Health Deli on Broadway just before 4 a.m.

The argument escalated into a fight and that's when police say the suspect stabbed the 57-year-old victim several times in the chest and torso.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai where he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

