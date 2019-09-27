Man stabbed on 4 train in East Harlem, Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the stomach on a northbound 4 train in Manhattan just after 1:10 p.m. Friday.
Police said the victim and attacker got into a verbal dispute on a train while it was stopped at Lexington Avenue and East 125 Street in East Harlem.
The suspect pulled a "sharp instrument" and stabbed the victim in the lower abdomen, according to police. He then fled the scene.
The victim continued to ride the subway train to the Bronx, where he was taken to Lincoln Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
No arrests have been made.
Police described the attacker as a 6-foot-2 black male with a slim build who was wearing a black hoodie and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
